UK man convicted of Islamic State-inspired murder of imam

LONDON — A British man has been convicted of the Islamic State-inspired murder of a Muslim cleric who practiced a form of healing condemned by the group.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court found 21-year-old Mohammed Syeedy guilty Friday of murdering Jalal Uddin. Uddin was bludgeoned to death in February in a children's playground in Rochdale, northwest England.

Prosecutors said Syeedy did not carry out the attack, but helped conduct surveillance of Uddin and acted as getaway driver for the killer, 24-year-old Mohammed Kadir.

They said the pair targeted 71-year-old Uddin because he practiced a form of healing involving amulets that IS considers black magic.

Kadir fled Britain after the killing and authorities think he may be in Syria.

Judge David Maddison said he would sentence Syeedy later Friday.

