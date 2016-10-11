UK foreign secretary points finger at Russia over bombing
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 11, 2016
LONDON — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says "all the available evidence" points to Russian responsibility for the bombing of an aid convoy in Syria.
Johnson told the House of Commons that Russia is "in danger of becoming a pariah nation" because of its actions in Syria.
But he did not signal any new action against Moscow, saying "our best hope is to persuade the Russians" to "do the right thing" and back a genuine cease-fire.
Hundreds have died in aerial attacks on the opposition-held part of Aleppo since the collapse of a short-lived cease-fire. Moscow has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad throughout the conflict.
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Mitchell compared Syrian and Russian airstrikes on Aleppo to the notorious bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army men sweep Ten-Miler
IED blast wounds 2 US servicemembers in eastern Afghanistan
Air Force concerned over delays in tanker contract
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept
Russian-US calls to guarantee flight safety over Syria could stop
US Southern Command stages 100 troops in Caribbean for hurricane relief