Turkey issues warrants for 121 people linked to Gulen

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 121 people as part of an ongoing investigation into the July 15 failed coup.

Turkey accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt that led to more than 270 deaths, and the government has launched a massive crackdown on his followers.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that those wanted for detention include directors of a charity linked to Gulen's movement. It says police have launched operations in 18 cities to apprehend suspects.

Turkey has detained thousands of people for alleged links to the coup. Tens of thousands of people have also been dismissed or suspended from government jobs including in the military, police, judiciary and the education ministry.