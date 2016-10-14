Turkey issues new warrants for 189 judges, prosecutors

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run agency says authorities have issued warrants for the detention of 189 more judges and prosecutors as part of an investigation into the failed military coup in July.

Turkey has accused U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt and has launched a massive crackdown on his movement. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt. More than 32,000 people have been arrested pending trial while some 100,000 other people have been dismissed or suspended from government jobs, including the judiciary.

Anadolu Agency said those wanted Friday allegedly used an encrypted program that authorities say allowed Gulen's followers to secretly communicate with each other. It said the suspects include some judges and prosecutors working at the high court of appeals as well as the high administrative court.

