Turkey detains 6 people in connection to motorcycle bombing

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained six people in connection with a bomb attack near a police station in Istanbul that wounded 10 people.

Authorities say Thursday's attack — carried out with a bomb mounted onto a motorcycle — was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK.

The Anadolu Agency says Friday the suspected bomber was detained overnight in the central Turkish province of Aksaray. Two other people traveling with him inside a vehicle were also detained. Police in Istanbul later detained three other suspected accomplices, the agency reported.

PKK has been waging a three-decade-long insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984. Violence flared anew last year with the collapse of a 2½-year cease-fire.

