The West and Russia clash in election in tiny Montenegro
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 16, 2016
PODGORICA, Montenegro -- Montenegrins are voting in a parliamentary election that could determine whether the small Balkan state continues on its Western course or turns back to its traditional ally Russia.
The vote Sunday pits the long-ruling pro-Europe Democratic Party of Socialists, led by powerful Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, against a cluster of pro-Russian and pro-Serbian opposition groups that staunchly oppose the country's NATO bid.
The country of 650,000 people, squeezed between the Adriatic Sea and towering mountains, is deeply divided among those who favor and oppose Western integration.
Pre-election polls have predicted the closest race since Montenegro gained independence from much larger Serbia a decade ago.
Montenegro had been a faithful ally of Russia. But after splitting with Serbia in a 2006 referendum, Montenegro took a strong turn toward Euro-Atlantic integration.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Russia adds another air defense system in Syria
Navy commissioning honors lawmaker, Marine Corps veteran Murtha
Marine helicopter fleet invaluable during Floyd, unavailable for Hurricane Matthew
For the 'children of ISIS,' target practice starts at age 6
Health conditions worsen as aid trickles into remote Haiti
New warning for US forces in Iraq: Beware of Islamic State drones