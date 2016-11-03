Syrian convicted in Germany for throwing children out window
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 3, 2016
BERLIN — A Syrian asylum-seeker has been convicted of three counts of attempted murder for throwing his children out of the window of a refugee home in Germany. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The dpa news agency says the 35-year-old Syrian was convicted Thursday at the Bonn state court.
Prosecutors say he threw the three children out of a second-floor window of the facility in February as a way to punish his wife because she refused to obey him after the family moved to Germany.
The children — aged 1, 5 and 7 at the time — survived but the mother says the two oldest are still experiencing health problems from the fall.
