Swedish appeals court upholds detention order for Assange
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2016
STOCKHOLM — A Swedish appeals court has upheld a detention order for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is wanted by prosecutors in a rape investigation.
The decision Friday by the Svea Court of Appeal means that the arrest warrant stands for the 45-year-old Australian, who has avoided extradition to Sweden by seeking shelter at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012.
Assange, who denies the rape allegation, has challenged the detention order several times. It was not immediately clear whether he would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
Acting on behalf of Swedish investigators, an Ecuadorian prosecutor is set to question Assange in the embassy on Oct. 17.
The rape allegation stems from Assange's visit to Sweden in 2010.
