BRIEF
Russian lawmakers back Putin's suspension of plutonium deal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016
MOSCOW — The lower house of Russian parliament has unanimously approved President Vladimir Putin's move to suspend a deal with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.
Putin has cited the "emerging threat to strategic stability as a result of U.S. unfriendly actions" as a reason behind his move.
Under the agreement, which once a symbol of U.S.-Russian rapprochement, Russia and the U.S. each were to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium, enough material for about 17,000 nuclear warheads.
Putin said the agreement could be restored if the U.S. pulls back its forces deployed near Russia's borders and revokes anti-Russian sanctions.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told lawmakers Wednesday that Moscow could take other steps that would be "painful" for the U.S. if Washington ratchets up sanctions.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, Afghan forces kill leader of 2009 attack on Sri Lanka cricket team
USAFE chief says hard training boosts cooperation with allies
Troops head for hurricane-stricken Haiti as personnel, equipment evacuate southern bases
Under oath and in writing, Clinton sheds little new light on use of private email server
In Trump's shadow, military veterans vie for Senate control
Sen. McCain drops support for Trump; will vote for write-in