Russian lawmakers back Putin's suspension of plutonium deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an opening session of the newly elected State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Natalia Kolesnikova/AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016

MOSCOW — The lower house of Russian parliament has unanimously approved President Vladimir Putin's move to suspend a deal with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.

Putin has cited the "emerging threat to strategic stability as a result of U.S. unfriendly actions" as a reason behind his move.

Under the agreement, which once a symbol of U.S.-Russian rapprochement, Russia and the U.S. each were to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium, enough material for about 17,000 nuclear warheads.

Putin said the agreement could be restored if the U.S. pulls back its forces deployed near Russia's borders and revokes anti-Russian sanctions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told lawmakers Wednesday that Moscow could take other steps that would be "painful" for the U.S. if Washington ratchets up sanctions.

