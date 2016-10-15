Russian guards fire on North Korean ship, kill 1 fisherman
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 15, 2016
MOSCOW — Russia says one North Korean fisherman was killed and eight others injured when Russian border guards opened fire on a fishing trawler.
The Federal Security Service, which includes coastal and border guards, says the clash took place Saturday after the trawler Dae Yong No. 10 entered Russian waters in the Sea of Japan.
The security service, known by its acronym FSB, said in a statement that border guards detained the boat and found "illegally obtained aquatic bio-resources."
The statement says the ship then attempted to flee while its crewmembers tried to wrest weapons from the Russian guards. A Russian coast guard ship fired at the trawler's propulsion system, disabling it, and on the North Korean crewmen, the statement said.
