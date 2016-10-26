Russia withdraws request to refuel ships in Spain
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 26, 2016
BRUSSELS — Russia's embassy in Madrid says Russia has withdrawn its request to refuel in Spain a fleet of Russian warships that could be used to ramp up air attacks in Syria.
Embassy spokesman Vasily Nioradze told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the request has been canceled, but he gave no details.
Britain earlier on Wednesday expressed concern that NATO ally Spain was considering refueling the Russian ships.
The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and a task group of support vessels have steamed through the North Sea and English Channel in recent days heading to the Mediterranean Sea.
