Russia warns against US attack on Syrian forces
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
MOSCOW — Russia has warned the United States against carrying out any attacks on Syrian government forces, saying it would have repercussions across the Middle East.
Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that a U.S. intervention against the Syrian army "will lead to terrible, tectonic consequences not only on the territory of this country but also in the region on the whole."
She says regime change in Syria would create a vacuum that would be "quickly filled" by "terrorists of all stripes."
U.S.-Russian tensions over Syria have escalated since the breakdown of a cease-fire last month, with each side blaming the other for its failure. Syrian government forces backed by Russian warplanes have launched a major onslaught on rebel-held parts of the northern city of Aleppo.
