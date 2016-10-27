Russia to destroy all of its chemical weapons by end of 2017
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016
MOSCOW — A top Russian official says Russia will destroy all of its chemical weapons by the end of next year, a year earlier than previously announced.
Col.-Gen. Valery Kapashin, a military official in charge of storage and elimination of Russia's chemical stockpiles, told news agencies on Thursday that the remaining weapons will have been disposed of by December 2017.
As a signatory of the international Chemical Weapons Convention, Russia already has destroyed about 93 percent of its chemical weapons, according to Russian officials. Russia had to build several plants in the past two decades to dispose of the world's largest chemical weapons arsenal.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
As territory shrinks, Islamic State looks for new money sources
DODEA to allow Ramstein transgender student to use girls’ bathroom as part of new policy
Lawsuit: Airline subjected veteran with PTSD to 2 days of humiliation
Carter says Turkey, Iraq may reach agreement on troops issue
GOP braces for Trump loss, roiled by refusal to accept election results
Shock exercise sends 173rd Airborne Brigade engineers to Po River for lesson in bridge building