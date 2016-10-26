Russia's top security official wants closer ties with Serbia
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 26, 2016
BELGRADE, Serbia — Russia's top security official is urging closer cooperation with Serbia as part of increased efforts by Moscow to boost its influence in the Balkan country that is seeking EU membership.
Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of President Vladimir Putin's Security Council, on Wednesday urged Serbia to sign a "memorandum of understanding" on security next year. He says "we have such documents with partners of utmost trust."
Serbia's Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic says "there is room for improvement" in security ties.
Patrushev, believed to be one of President Vladimir Putin's most influential allies, will also meet Serbia's foreign minister and president later Wednesday.
Serbia remains a rare Russian ally in Europe. Belgrade wants to join the EU, but has refused to impose West-backed sanctions on Russia.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Carter assures Kurds of US support in Mosul fight
NSA director makes recruiting pitch, seeks diverse workforce
Servicemembers stay connected with families through reading during deployment
Bob Hoover, pilot who escaped POW camp by stealing a German plane, dies at 94
Apaches enter fight for Mosul, top US general says
Duterte in Japan: Philippines will survive without US assistance