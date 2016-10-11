Russia, China to mull joint response to US missile shield
October 11, 2016
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it will cooperate with Beijing on minimizing a threat posed by U.S. missile defense.
Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir of the military's General Staff told a security forum in China that the U.S. missile defense system will be capable of intercepting Russian or Chinese ballistic missiles. He argued Tuesday that the missile shield would upset nuclear balance and erode global security.
Like other Russian officials before him, Poznikhir shrugged off the U.S. statements that the missile defense system is intended to fend off threats from North Korea and Iran. He claimed that the U.S. wants the shield to get a capability to strike any country without fearing retaliation.
Poznikhir said Russia and China held missile defense drills this year and will do it again next year.
