Russia blames US for near-collision of planes over Syria

An E-3 Sentry descends after refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Iraq on Sept. 29, 2016. A U.S. E-3 aircraft and a Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter jet had a near-collision over Syria on Oct. 17, 2016.

MOSCOW — A Russian military spokesman is blaming the United States for a near-collision of the countries' warplanes in Syrian airspace.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Saturday that the Oct. 17 incident involved a Sukhoi-35, Russia's most advanced fighter jet, and an American E-3 radar plane near the city of Deir al-Zour. Konashenkov said Russia had informed the U.S. military of the Su-35's intent to fly in the area.

But , Konashenkov says the American plane unexpectedly descended by about 0.6 miles and came within 0.3 miles of the Russian plane

The incident was first reported on Friday by a U.S. military spokesman, who said it had been raised with Russian commanders but deliberately not made public.

Konashenkov said the Americans apologized for the incident.

