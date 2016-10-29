Russia blames US for near-collision of planes over Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 29, 2016
MOSCOW — A Russian military spokesman is blaming the United States for a near-collision of the countries' warplanes in Syrian airspace.
Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Saturday that the Oct. 17 incident involved a Sukhoi-35, Russia's most advanced fighter jet, and an American E-3 radar plane near the city of Deir al-Zour. Konashenkov said Russia had informed the U.S. military of the Su-35's intent to fly in the area.
But , Konashenkov says the American plane unexpectedly descended by about 0.6 miles and came within 0.3 miles of the Russian plane
The incident was first reported on Friday by a U.S. military spokesman, who said it had been raised with Russian commanders but deliberately not made public.
Konashenkov said the Americans apologized for the incident.
