Report alleges Italian abuse of migrants to meet EU rules

Migrants face Italian police officers in riot gear at the Franco-Italian border in Ventimiglia, Italy, on Sept. 30, 2015.

ROME — New, tougher EU rules on processing asylum-seekers have prompted Italian police to abuse some migrants, including beating them and giving them electric shocks, according to a report published Thursday by Amnesty International.

The human rights watchdog cited 24 claims of abuse this year as police tried to force migrants to get fingerprinted in Italy. It also reported the deportations of some asylum-seekers to war-torn countries like Sudan without proper checks on their safety.

The tougher actions come as Italian authorities try to implement new European Union rules adopted last year on how to handle migrants and asylum-seekers. This includes fingerprinting them in the first EU country they arrive in, so they can be processed and, if granted asylum, relocated to another EU state according to migrant-sharing quotas.

Many migrants, however, want to travel to a specific country, often to reach relatives, and resist fingerprinting.

"In their determination to reduce the onward movement of refugees and migrants to other member states, EU leaders have driven the Italian authorities to the limits — and beyond — of what is legal," said Matteo de Bellis, Amnesty International's researcher on Italy.

The Italian interior ministry declined repeated requests for comment on the report.

Amnesty International said while the behavior of most police remains professional, the findings show a need to independently review the new EU rules.

The report was based on interviews with 170 migrants. Of the 24 claims of physical abuse, 16 were of beatings as police tried to force migrants to get fingerprinted. A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man claimed police sexually humiliated them and inflicted pain to their genitals.

Another issue was deportations to countries where the security of the asylum-seekers could not be verified.

Italian and Sudanese authorities signed a deal in August allowing for identification of the asylum-seekers after they have been expelled from Italy. The procedure raises risks of human rights violations upon their return, Amnesty said.

About 40 people identified as Sudanese nationals were put on a plane to the country from Italy. There was at least one claim of beatings upon their return.

