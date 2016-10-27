Replica of part of Hitler's bunker goes on display in Berlin

A replica of the living room and office of Adolf Hitler, situated in a high-rise bunker in Berlin, Germany, is seen on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

BERLIN — A private Berlin museum has unveiled a replica of part of the bunker where Adolf Hitler spent the final phase of World War II, a project that hasn't been universally welcomed.

The replica of Hitler's office went on display Thursday in a former air-raid shelter some 1 ¼ miles from the site of the real bunker demolished long ago.

Curator Wieland Giebel says the Berlin Story Bunker isn't staging a "Hitler show."

Giebel tells new agency dpa that the replica only can be seen on a guided tour beginning in a shelter that was meant for 3,500 people and by the war's end housed 12,000, a contrast with the comparatively spacious Fuehrer bunker.

The nearby Topography of Terror museum, which documents Nazi crimes, criticized the reproduction as showmanship.

