Replica of part of Hitler's bunker goes on display in Berlin
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016
BERLIN — A private Berlin museum has unveiled a replica of part of the bunker where Adolf Hitler spent the final phase of World War II, a project that hasn't been universally welcomed.
The replica of Hitler's office went on display Thursday in a former air-raid shelter some 1 ¼ miles from the site of the real bunker demolished long ago.
Curator Wieland Giebel says the Berlin Story Bunker isn't staging a "Hitler show."
Giebel tells new agency dpa that the replica only can be seen on a guided tour beginning in a shelter that was meant for 3,500 people and by the war's end housed 12,000, a contrast with the comparatively spacious Fuehrer bunker.
The nearby Topography of Terror museum, which documents Nazi crimes, criticized the reproduction as showmanship.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
UN investigator: Trump is peddling 'lies' on Syria-Islamic State link
Islamic State driving hundreds into Mosul, using them as human shields
A hero horse, a ‘forgotten’ war, both revisited at Camp Pendleton
US Navy destroyer conducts operation in Chinese waters
Islamic State in Iraq attacks Kirkuk, power plant amid Mosul fight
Yemen airstrike kills 5 al-Qaida fighters