Putin to Kremlin journalists: US is watching you
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 16, 2016
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told journalists in the Russian press corps that they are possibly being watched by American intelligence agencies.
Putin made the comments Sunday in Benaulim, India, where he was attending the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies.
Putin told journalists covering his visit that "the United States listens to everything and looks at everything. All of you are objects of exploitation for the special services."
Putin said that "you are in the presidential pool and you may hear something or see it, talk with somebody, you freely chat on the telephone on open connections," according to the RIA Novosti news agency.
Putin's warning comes as tensions with Washington over Syria and other issues have escalated.
Leaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Leaders of five of the world's fast-rising powers are meeting in the southwestern Indian state of Goa for their annual summit at a time when their ability to shape the global dialogue on international politics and finance is increasingly being questioned. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, or BRICS, face the tough task of asserting their growing influence as a power group even as they bridge their own trade rivalries to help grow their economies.
Anupam Nath/AP
