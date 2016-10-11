Putin postpones visit to France amid diplomatic tensions
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 11, 2016
PARIS — Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a meeting over Syria with French leader Francois Hollande that was planned next week in Paris amid growing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Hollande's press office says that Russia wants Putin's visit to take place at a later date.
Putin was due to visit the French capital next week to meet with Hollande and inaugurate a new Orthodox church next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Putin's decision came after Russia blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution proposed by France and Spain on ending the hostilities in the war-torn country. And on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Russia for possible war crimes in Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the World Energy Congress, in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Putin is set to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the two push ahead with steps toward normalizing ties that were strained by Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the border with Syria last year.
Alexei Druzhinin/ Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
