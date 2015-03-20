Putin-aligned party takes strong grip on Russian parliament

MOSCOW — The political party founded by Russian President Vladimir Putin steamrolled in parliamentary elections, officials said Monday, providing the Kremlin with unprecedented control over the legislature during a period of economic downturn.

With more than 97 percent of the ballots counted, Putin's United Russia party had taken 54 percent of the vote, a 5 percent increase over the 2011 elections marred by widespread voter fraud and a squall of anti-Putin street protests.

United Russia will now hold an estimated 303 of 450 seats in the Russia's next parliament when it convenes in October, enough to vote in changes to Russia's constitution on a strict, party-line vote.

The parliament, or Duma, generally works in lockstep with the Kremlin, backing Putin's foreign policy while taking responsibility for implementing his domestic promises. They include social entitlements such as pensions and medical care, as well as salaries for millions of government employees, which are determined in budgets passed by the parliament each year.

Sunday's election was also notable for its low turnout, with just 47 percent of the electorate casting ballots. The previous parliamentary elections had 60 percent turnout.

The new parliament's first order of business would likely be to consider next year's budget, said Sergei Narishkin, the current speaker of the body.

Russia's reserve funds have been depleted of billions of dollars as the country seeks to maintain entitlements despite falling oil prices. Some economists have proposed austerity measures.

"I am sure that the state Duma will exhibit more professionalism, not populism, when considering the budget bill," Narishkin said of the new budget.

Russia's Communist Party, the nationalist LDPR party, and the leftist A Just Russia party also passed the 5 percent threshold to enter the new parliament. But none represent any serious opposition to Putin, and all regularly vote with United Russia on legislation backed by authorities.

Opposition members said that no critical voices would be present in the new parliament, a result of the Kremlin's domination of administrative resources and media exposure. Videos of ballot stuffing at some polling stations were also widely shared, although they had not evoked calls for protests similar to 2011.

But there was also a degree of soul-searching over the low turnout, which was most pronounced in Moscow and St. Petersburg where support for opposition parties is strongest.

"One can't be elected to the Duma, if people don't believe in the elections," wrote Dmitry Gudkov, a candidate who ran with the liberal party Yabloko in the Moscow district of Tushino. He described the "enemy" as "the turnout, or lack thereof. Distrust. Apathy."

Even if he had won, Gudkov wrote in a note shared on Facebook, "I would again have been the only opposition member of parliament, without any party support."