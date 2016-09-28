Prosecutor says multiple Nice attacks stopped since July 14
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2016
PARIS -- The Nice prosecutor says multiple attacks in the southern French city have been thwarted since July 14, when a man rammed a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86.
Jean-Michel Pretre told France 3 television in an interview aired Wednesday that the targets included "places of worship, certain gatherings, rallies, stadiums, schools."
The Paris prosecutor's office said over the weekend that two female teenagers from Nice were detained earlier this month on suspicion of terrorism links, notably to Rachid Kassim, a French Islamic State jihadi tied to multiple attacks within France.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Nice attack, which followed the group's calls for its supporters in the West to strike at home.
