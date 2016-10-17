Notorious warlord killed in eastern Ukraine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 17, 2016
MOSCOW — A notorious warlord has been killed in a bombing in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, separatist officials said.
The separatist Donetsk News Agency said that Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, was killed on Sunday in Donetsk when a bomb exploded in an elevator in an apartment building where he was staying. He is one of several prominent warlords who have been killed in bombings in the past year which Ukraine watchers attribute to infighting among the separatists. Pavlov once admitted killing 15 prisoners of war.
Separatist officials have blamed previous bombings on Ukrainian saboteurs operating in the rebel-controlled areas.
The conflict between separatists and Ukrainian government forces has been raging since April 2014, killing more than 9,600 people.
Russian-born Pavlov, 33, worked in a car wash before he crossed the border and joined the separatists in 2014 before becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the Donetsk separatist movements.
Ukraine still has not adopted a law which under peace accords signed in 2015 will grant amnesty to Donetsk separatists. Pavlov was one of the figures that the Ukrainian government has used to back up its assertion that people implicated in war crimes should not be allowed to get away with it.
In this Friday, July 11, 2014 file photo, a platoon commander Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, center, attends his and Elena Kolenkina's wedding ceremony with Igor Strelkov, left, a pro-Russian separatist commander, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. The separatist mouthpiece Donetsk News Agency said on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, Pavlov was killed in Donetsk when a bomb went off in an elevator in the house he was staying.
Dmitry Lovetsky/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Relief effort in Haiti enters new phase as another US Navy ship arrives
2nd blast targets defiant Shiite worshipers in Afghanistan amid security fears
German bomb plot suspect kills self in Saxony prison cell
Navy responds to criticism of changes to enlisted ratings system
Australia plans indefinite detention of potential terrorists even after their sentences are served
Fort Carson brigade Europe bound, but budget impasse causes concern