Minister: 32,000 people arrested since failed coup in Turkey

ISTANBUL -- The Turkish justice minister says 32,000 people have been arrested since the country's failed coup.

In a live interview with private broadcaster NTV on Wednesday, Bekir Bozdag said 70,000 people have been processed and 32,000 people formally arrested since the July 15 coup attempt.

Turkey says U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the coup attempt that led to more than 270 deaths and considers him the leader of a "terrorist organization." Bozdag said the U.S. is "required to arrest" Gulen according to an extradition treaty between the two countries. The cleric denies all accusations.

More than 50,000 people have been expelled from the civil service, including in the military, police, judiciary, and education, through decrees under the state of emergency declared after the failed coup.