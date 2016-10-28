Letter shows Malta gave clearance to fuel Russian tanker

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta gave diplomatic clearance to a Russian tanker a week before the foreign minister said the country would not refuel Russian ships, a letter obtained by The Associated Press shows.

Foreign Minister George Vella announced Thursday that Malta would not be refueling ships from Russia, but the government so far has neither confirmed nor denied reports that it withdrew the Russian tanker's permission to anchor because of pressure from the United States and Britain.

Malta's announcement came a day after Spain refused to resupply a flotilla of Russian warships suspected to be bound for the eastern Mediterranean to support Russian and Syrian airstrikes in Syria.

Malta had refused to say whether Russia had made an official request for its vessels to berth and be refueled in Malta. However, the letter shows that the Russian military replenishment fuel tanker RFS Dubna was given diplomatic clearance to berth in Malta for three days beginning Nov. 4.

The letter, addressed to the Russian Embassy, directed authorities to request berthing with transportation authorities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that the deployment of Russian flotillas raises concerns that air assaults could increase in Syria, notably in the besieged city of Aleppo.

Malta's about-face comes as it prepares to take over the European Union presidency for the first time in January.