Jordan's King Abdullah II praises Merkel's migrant policies

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and King Abdullah II, of Jordan, brief the media prior to talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

BERLIN — Jordan's King Abdullah II says Chancellor Angela Merkel should be commended for her decision to open Germany's doors to hundreds of thousands of migrants and for her government's support for his and other countries in the region dealing with the flood of refugees from Syria.

Jordan, with a population of about 6.5 million, hosts about 635,000 refugees from neighboring Syria. In brief remarks Friday after talks with Merkel, Abdullah said the chancellor's approach brought a "breath of fresh air" into the challenges faced by his country and elsewhere.

Germany last year saw 890,000 migrants arrive and has also been a critical supporter in providing more aid for countries like Jordan and Turkey that share borders with Syria.

Abdullah told Merkel she raises "the moral bar very high."

