In Czech Republic, EU's last major communists ready to end decades of isolation

Nearly three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall pushed them to the political sidelines, the Czech Communists are ready to grab a share of power again.

Still clinging to a goal of creating a Socialist economy based on Marxist principles and rejecting NATO, the third most-popular Czech political force may be in position to take advantage of destabilized political landscape to return to the mainstream. While other parties still brand the Communists as unacceptable for refusing to disavow four decades of totalitarian rule, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats have said some form of power-sharing may be possible after elections next year.

"We are certainly prepared," Communist Party Chairman Vojtech Filip said Friday in an interview in Bloomberg's office in Prague. "The Social Democrats' program overlaps with ours on about 70-80 percent of the issues."

While the Social Democrats currently reject forming a government with the Communists, that doesn't exclude relying on their parliamentary support outside the cabinet. By raising the prospect of cooperation with the Communists, with whom they have shared power in a number of regional administrations, Sobotka's party is countering intensifying competition from its current coalition partner, billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO.

Echoing the rise of anti-establishment parties across Europe, both the Communists and ANO are competing for support from voters disillusioned by the forces that have dominated Czech politics since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

One example where the Communists find common ground with Sobotka's party is in the shared desire to raise taxes on large companies. Having dropped a plan to do that when they created a coalition with Babis, the Social Democrats are now sending signals that levies on selected industries may be back on the agenda to help fund higher welfare payments.

Even without raising taxes in current election cycle, the government is expected to end 2016 without a fiscal deficit for the first time in two decades as one of Europe's highest economic growth rates and a campaign to fight tax evasion boost budget income. Strong state finances have helped fuel a rally in bonds as securities with maturities of up to six years now trade at negative yields. The yield on five-year debt stood at minus 0.17 percent at 9:05 a.m., 32 basis points above similar German bunds.

Filip said he envisaged raising corporate taxes by as much as four percentage points, twice the amount floated by Social Democrat Deputy Chairman Milan Chovanec as what "companies are able to swallow." Another overlap with Sobotka's party is a push to increase wages, which at an average of $1,055 a month are less than a third of the level in Germany, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"We can't keep labor cheap forever," Filip said. "We share this view with the Social Democrats. We can't keep telling people they are worse than the Germans."

The parties' political affinity began to emerge last decade, when the Social Democrats pushed through legislation with backing from Communist lawmakers and against the will of their coalition partners. Regardless of the agenda overlaps, the two continue to face stark differences that have so far prevented their open ruling cooperation.

For starters, the Communists maintain their call to dismantle the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which the nation of 10.7 million joined in 1999. While membership is now the basis of the Czechs' security doctrine, Filip called the military alliance "useless."

"This is something we can hardly agree on," Filip said. "The Social Democrats are only nodding to NATO."

Filip and his party also remain opposed to many of the changes that have swept eastern Europe in the past quarter century, transforming once centrally planned economies with single ruling parties into market-based, democratic nations. Among other complaints, Filip called the International Monetary Fund "the biggest manipulator of the world economy" and blamed banks and other big corporations of shaping media and public opinion.

The Communists also still commemorate the 1948 coup, which installed a totalitarian regime that killed people trying to escape to the West, imprisoned opponents in labor camps, and forced them to work in uranium mines. On the economic front, the party's manifesto calls for the creation of a state bank charging no fees and guaranteeing interest income on deposits and "affordable" interest rates on loans. It calls itself a "radical party" and "the only clear opposition against capitalism."

For their part, the Social Democrats have a binding resolution barring them from entering a government with the Communists. While they are divided on important issues, they could seek another form of collaboration if the election result prevents a standard coalition building, according to Jiri Pehe, an adviser to late president Vaclav Havel and the director of New York University in Prague.

"I could see a minority government with the Communists' tacit support," Pehe said by phone. "But it will all depend on the post-election math. If the Social Democrats need another coalition partner, then that partner wouldn't necessarily agree to any form of cooperation with the Communists."

Bloomberg's Andrea Dudik and Krystof Chamonikolas contributed.

