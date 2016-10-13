Greek militant anarchists claim late-night Athens bomb blast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 13, 2016
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek militant anarchist group has claimed responsibility for a bomb blast outside a bookshop in central Athens that caused extensive damages but no injuries.
The Conspiracy Nuclei of Fire nihilist group said Thursday the attack targeted a prosecutor living in the block of flats above the ground-floor bookshop.
In a posting on a left-wing website, the group accused prosecutor Georgia Tsatani of corruption and excessive severity in her handling of a case involving the wife of a convicted group member.
Wednesday night's blast caused extensive damage to the building's entrance, nearby shops and parked cars. Police had evacuated the area just before, following a warning phone call.
The group has claimed responsibility for a series of blasts, including a failed parcel bomb campaign that targeted European politicians in 2010.
