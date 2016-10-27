Germany: Syrian teen scouted attack sites for Islamic State in Berlin
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 27, 2016
BERLIN — German prosecutors say a 19-year-old Syrian migrant scouted out potential sites in Berlin for an attack by the Islamic State group.
Federal prosecutors say the teenager, identified only as Shaas al-M. in keeping with German privacy rules, also recruited at least one person to fight in Syria.
They allege he offered to act as a middle-man for IS members carrying out an attack in Germany and signaled his willingness to participate in an attack.
Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that al-M. joined IS in his Syrian home village in mid-2013. He underwent military training and performed guard duties for the group before leaving for Germany in mid-2015.
The suspect was arrested March 22 and charged last week with membership of a foreign terrorist organization and breaking arms control laws.
