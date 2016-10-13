Germany investigates couple trying to sell baby girl on eBay
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 13, 2016
BERLIN — Police in the western German city of Duisburg say they're investigating the parents of a 40-day-old girl on allegations they were trying to sell their infant daughter on eBay.
Duisburg police said Thursday that the baby was listed on the internet auction site on Tuesday for a price of 5,000 euros ($5,500). In a raid of the parents' apartment on Wednesday evening they were able to seize evidence suggesting the posting was made from their internet connection.
Authorities say other members of the family also had access to the connection, however.
The parents, described by police only as "refugees," have been taken in for questioning on suspicion of human trafficking.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept
Fort Carson brigade Europe bound, but budget impasse causes concern
DOD says it's cracking down on payments to Afghan 'ghost' soldiers
Fort Sam Houston NCO, girlfriend charged in 2015 death of Fort Meade soldier
Trump draws fire for PTSD comments
McCain, Cable first Navy warships to port at Cam Ranh Bay since war