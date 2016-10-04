German prosecutors drop probe of comedian over Erdogan poem

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have dropped an investigation of a TV comic who wrote a crude poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, citing insufficient evidence that he committed any crime.

In April, the German government granted a Turkish request to allow the possible prosecution of Jan Boehmermann for insulting a foreign head of state. German law required the government to grant permission before prosecutors could consider whether to press charges.

Boehmermann had read the poem on ZDF television to illustrate what he said wouldn't be allowed in Germany, contrasting it with another channel's earlier satirical song that also poked fun at Erdogan and angered Turkey.

Prosecutors in Mainz, where ZDF is based, said in a statement Tuesday that "criminal actions could not be proven with the necessary certainty."

