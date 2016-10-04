German prosecutors drop probe of comedian over Erdogan poem
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2016
BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have dropped an investigation of a TV comic who wrote a crude poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, citing insufficient evidence that he committed any crime.
In April, the German government granted a Turkish request to allow the possible prosecution of Jan Boehmermann for insulting a foreign head of state. German law required the government to grant permission before prosecutors could consider whether to press charges.
Boehmermann had read the poem on ZDF television to illustrate what he said wouldn't be allowed in Germany, contrasting it with another channel's earlier satirical song that also poked fun at Erdogan and angered Turkey.
Prosecutors in Mainz, where ZDF is based, said in a statement Tuesday that "criminal actions could not be proven with the necessary certainty."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marines uncover wide abuse, hazing after recruit's suicide
75 years later, lynching of a black Army private at Fort Benning remains unsolved
US military says it kills 4 al-Shabab fighters in Somalia
US bombing in Libya intensifies
Afghanistan investigating US airstrikes that allegedly killed 8
CIA challenge coins: Symbolism and dark humor can be had for a price on eBay