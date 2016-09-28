German police shoot dead man wielding knife in refugee home
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2016
BERLIN -- An Iraqi man was shot dead by police in Berlin after lunging with a knife at another man who he believed had sexually abused his daughter, officials said Wednesday.
The incident happened late Tuesday as police were arresting the 27-year-old alleged abuser, a Pakistani citizen, at a refugee shelter in the German capital.
The unnamed Iraqi man, 29, was shot by several officers after ignoring repeated demands to stop, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. The man later died of his injuries.
The Iraqi man's 6-year-old daughter and her family are being assisted by psychological counselors.
The head of the German Police Union, Bodo Pfalzgraf, said Wednesday that the incident was "tragic" but urged the media not to jump to conclusions about the police officers' actions.
Pfalzgraf said officers were bound to "prevent vigilantism and a situation that threatens their own lives."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Almost a million current military personnel are expected to opt for ‘blended’ retirement system
Japan scrambles jets after Chinese planes fly over Miyako Strait
Wiesbaden’s 'Dirty 30' duathlon tests athletes’ running, biking mettle
Report: Nearly $5 trillion and counting spent on Iraq and Afghanistan wars
Former admirals and generals warn Trump is 'dangerous' to military and country
South Korea struggles to find, identify remains of thousands of war dead