German police search for suspect possibly planning bombing
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 8, 2016
BERLIN — German police are searching for a man suspected to have been planning a bombing attack after a raid on his apartment in the eastern city of Chemnitz turned up nothing, authorities said Saturday.
Police raided the apartment after receiving information from Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Friday night about the alleged attack plans, Saxony police spokesman Tom Bernhardt told reporters.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion, but that was the police assault team blowing open the apartment's door, police spokeswoman Kathlen Zink told The Associated Press.
She said police found nobody in the apartment, that that they are now searching for the suspect.
She refused to provide details about the suspect or about whether any explosives had been found in the apartment.
"The investigation is continuing," she said.
Germany has been on edge since two attacks this summer claimed by the Islamic State in which multiple people were injured and both assailants died. Two other attacks unrelated to Islamic extremism, including a deadly mall shooting in Munich, have also contributed to fears.
