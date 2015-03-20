German official: Nazi history a warning against legal excess

BERLIN— A new study highlighting the extent to which former Nazis protected each other from prosecution in post-war West Germany should serve as a warning to the legal profession, the country's justice minister said Monday.

The study details how thousands of Germans who committed crimes during the Third Reich were protected by former Nazi party members holding key positions in the post-war legal system.

Researchers found that more than half of all senior officials in the Justice Ministry in the 1950s and 1960s were ex-Nazis who - through inaction or intentional sabotage - systematically protected fellow former members of Adolf Hitler's National Socialist party from prosecution and shaped West Germany's legal code for decades. Some had been prosecutors and judges during the Nazi era and were apparently recruited for their legal expertise after the war.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said the study illustrated the importance of teaching even jurists to resist injustice, as many of those concerned appeared to have seen no contradiction between their role meting out harsh sentences on behalf of Hitler's regime and then working within West Germany's democratic system.

"Knowledge of history can sharpen people's senses for situations where human rights and the rule of law are called into question again," he said.

Maas cited recent government pressure on the legal systems in Turkey and Poland, and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's threat to jail opponent Hillary Clinton if he wins the election, as examples of attempts to use the justice system for political ends.

The so-called Rosenburg Project, named after the site where the Justice Ministry was first based after the war, was conducted by independent experts commissioned by the government and given unprecedented access to classified documents over the past four years.

The study is part of a broader effort to scrutinize the influence of Nazis after the war. Among the other steps being undertaken are a reform of Germany's murder laws, which contain elements of Nazi-era ideology, and the rehabilitation of some 50,000 gay men convicted under laws criminalizing homosexuality until 1969.