German Hells Angels chapter president shot dead in clubhouse

BERLIN — Authorities say the president of a German chapter of the Hells Angels has been shot and killed in his biker gang's clubhouse.

Prosecutors said Aygun Mucuk was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning by the Giessen clubhouse's cleaning lady, the dpa news agency reported.

Prosecutor's spokesman Thomas Hauburger says authorities have no immediate suspects and have secured the clubhouse, used by some 30-50 members, as part of their investigation.

Dpa reports there had been a rivalry between the Giessen Hells Angels, whose membership is largely of Turkish origin, and the long-established Hells Angels chapter in nearby Frankfurt.

Mucuk had been wounded by gunshots two years ago when the rivalry led to a clash outside a Frankfurt club.

