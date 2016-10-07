German Hells Angels chapter president shot dead in clubhouse
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
BERLIN — Authorities say the president of a German chapter of the Hells Angels has been shot and killed in his biker gang's clubhouse.
Prosecutors said Aygun Mucuk was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning by the Giessen clubhouse's cleaning lady, the dpa news agency reported.
Prosecutor's spokesman Thomas Hauburger says authorities have no immediate suspects and have secured the clubhouse, used by some 30-50 members, as part of their investigation.
Dpa reports there had been a rivalry between the Giessen Hells Angels, whose membership is largely of Turkish origin, and the long-established Hells Angels chapter in nearby Frankfurt.
Mucuk had been wounded by gunshots two years ago when the rivalry led to a clash outside a Frankfurt club.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US special operator was 1st US casualty in fight against Islamic State in Afghanistan
Report: Navy commodore misled investigators about encounter with junior enlisted sailor
Activity spotted around N. Korea’s nuclear test site, think tank says
Amid stubborn backlog, VA plans to outsource more disability exams
Some Navy MWR customers still await refunds after duplicate charges
US bombing in Libya intensifies