France seeks war crimes probe of Russian actions in Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 10, 2016
PARIS — France's foreign minister is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate Russia for possible war crimes in Syria.
Jean-Marc Ayrault told France-Inter radio Monday that "France intends to get in touch with the prosecutor to find out how the probe can be launched."
Ayrault says France disagrees with Russia's "bombarding" of Aleppo and "is committed as never before to saving the population."
He says the investigation would hinge on Moscow's role in the aerial offensive in the rebel-held eastern part of the city.
Russia on Saturday blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution proposed by France and Spain on ending the hostilities.
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called for a war crimes investigation into Russian and Syrian airstrikes in Syria, an appeal Russia has angrily rejected.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldiers share stories of 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games
US helicopters in action as clashes with Taliban continue in Kunduz
At least 14 killed in Helmand as Afghans battle Taliban on multiple fronts
DOD IG finds electrical, fire safety issues at Camp Buehring, Kuwait
German police detain Syrian man wanted in alleged bomb plot
Report: Navy captain misled investigators about encounter with junior enlisted sailor