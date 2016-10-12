France creates National Guard to improve security
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 12, 2016
PARIS — France's government has approved a decree creating a National Guard to bolster security against extremist attacks across the country.
The Cabinet adopted the measure during its weekly meeting on Wednesday.
The Guard, which is expected to reach 84,000 people by 2018, is a new, enhanced version of the existing reserve forces. Following Nov. 13 attacks in Paris last year, President Francois Hollande proposed creation of the force to include citizens willing to get involved in serving their country.
Guard members tasks will vary from patrolling the streets of big cities to securing major sport and festive events to working in military staff offices.
Regular military and police reserves are currently composed of 63,000 people.
