Ex-Turkish army chief: Gov't took no action against Gulen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016
ANKARA, Turkey — A former Turkish military chief says the government was warned about U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement back in 2004 but no action was taken against the group.
The government accuses Gulen - a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who later turned into his number one foe - of being behind the failed military coup attempt in July and has embarked on a massive crackdown against his followers.
Retired Gen. Hilmi Ozkok on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee investigating the coup that Erdogan's government was warned about Gulen's network during a National Security Council meeting in 2004.
Ozkok told the committee an action plan was drawn up to tackle the movement, "But when we followed it up . we saw that nothing much was done."
