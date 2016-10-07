EU foreign policy chief says member nations must up defense spending

BUCHAREST, Romania — European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says the EU needs to spend more on defense to increase security, insisting plans would not undermine NATO.

"There is a need for the European Union to use all potential we have on defense cooperation," Mogherini said Friday during a visit to Bucharest. She said EU states spend half of what the U.S. spends on defense and are far less efficient with their spending.

She denied there were plans for a European army, saying she had already discussed plans with NATO Secretary General Jan Stoltenberg.

European officials will discuss ways to beef up security in the next two months, which will be beneficial "for European security ... and for strengthening NATO," she said.

Most EU members are also NATO members.

