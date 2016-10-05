EU forces, NATO and Bosnian Army conduct exercise in Bosnia

MANJACA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The European Union Force deployed in Bosnia, NATO troops from neighboring Kosovo and soldiers of the Bosnian Army have concluded their days-long exercise designed to show how effectively they can act if needed.

A EUFOR statement said Wednesday the "Quick Response 2016" exercise included a fictional scenario in which soldiers had to securely escort VIPs and handle civil riots using armored vehicles, sniper teams and even air support.

Some 750 soldiers and 70 vehicles took part in the drill, showing off what they can do and how fast they can be called upon.

After Bosnia's 1992-95 war, more than 60,000 troops deployed throughout the country to secure the peace. In 2004 the peacekeeping mandate was handed over to the EU, which currently has 600 soldiers on the ground.

