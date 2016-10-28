Dozens of migrants leave the former camp of Calais

CALAIS, France — Dozens of people who had remained near what was left of a closed migrant camp in northern France during a massive evacuation operation have been transferred to reception centers across the country.

Pas-de-Calais region official Serge Szarzynski says three buses left the port city of Calais on Friday. One transferred 48 adults to the southern city of Toulouse, while two others carried 70 children and teenagers to Rouen in the west and to the region of Brittany

Some migrants were left or refused to leave the area in the chaos and confusion of the camp's closure, while others have arrived in recent days.

Nearly 6,000 people were relocated in the three-day operation earlier this week, including about 1,500 children and teenagers who have been housed on-site in special heated containers.

