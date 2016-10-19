Czechs arrest Russian hacker sought by United States

PRAGUE — Czech police say they have arrested a Russian hacker who is suspected of cyberattacks in the United States.

Police say an international warrant on the man, who was not named, was issued by Interpol and that officers cooperated with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case.

A brief police statement issued Tuesday said the man was arrested in a Prague hotel, and that after the arrest he was hospitalized. It was not clear when the arrest took place and no further details were given.

A court will now have to decide on his extradition to the United States.