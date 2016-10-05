Czech army to deploy medical personnel, instructors in Iraq
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2016
PRAGUE — The Czech government has approved a plan to send medical personnel and additional military instructors to Iraq.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said Wednesday that the initiative is part of international efforts to help Iraq fight Islamic State militants.
The Defense Ministry says a surgical field team of up to 17 people will be sent to a U.S. Navy's base located some 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Mosul and treat injured Iraqi and coalition soldiers.
In 2017, the country will also be in a position to deploy instructors to Iraq depending on the needs of the Iraqi armed forces. Earlier this year, the Czechs deployed 31 instructors to Iraq to train pilots for Czech-made planes.
The deployment still requires parliamentary approval.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
McCain, Reed target $29 billion littoral ship for more changes
Trump says Obama was born in US, blames Clinton for controversy
Patriot Express flights from Aviano to Germany cut for fiscal 2017
Service chiefs paint bleak picture ahead of defense budget
Sex abuse, bullying probe roils US Merchant Marine Academy
Airstrikes said to stem Taliban advance into capital of Uruzgan province