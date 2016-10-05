Czech army to deploy medical personnel, instructors in Iraq

PRAGUE — The Czech government has approved a plan to send medical personnel and additional military instructors to Iraq.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said Wednesday that the initiative is part of international efforts to help Iraq fight Islamic State militants.

The Defense Ministry says a surgical field team of up to 17 people will be sent to a U.S. Navy's base located some 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Mosul and treat injured Iraqi and coalition soldiers.

In 2017, the country will also be in a position to deploy instructors to Iraq depending on the needs of the Iraqi armed forces. Earlier this year, the Czechs deployed 31 instructors to Iraq to train pilots for Czech-made planes.

The deployment still requires parliamentary approval.

