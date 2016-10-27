Bulldozers start demolishing French migrant camp

CALAIS, France — Bulldozers have started demolishing the makeshift migrant camp in the French port city of Calais, one day after authorities declared it empty.

Work intensified on Thursday to remove the tents and shelters, shops and restaurants at the site, until recently a sprawling temporary home to thousands of people trying to go to Britain.

French authorities said 5,596 people were evacuated in the complex operation that began Monday. Buses have been transferring migrants to reception centers across the country, where they are to stay for a few months to apply for asylum.

Dozens of migrants could still be seen on Thursday morning on the outskirts of the camp.

Prefect Fabienne Buccio, the state's highest authority in the region, said authorities have stopped processing migrants for transfer to other parts of France.

