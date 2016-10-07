Brother of suspect in Brussels police stabbings also charged
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
BRUSSELS — Belgian prosecutors say the brother of a man charged with stabbing two Brussels police officers has been arrested and charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group.
A statement from the Federal Prosecutor's Office on Friday gave no additional details about the brother, identified only as a Belgian citizen named Aboubaker D. who was born in 1970.
His sibling Hicham D., 43, has been charged with attempted murder in a terrorist context and participating in the activities of a terrorist group in connection with the Wednesday stabbings in the Schaerbeek district of Brussels.
Belgian media have reported that Hicham D. is a veteran of the Belgian army who was discharged in 2009.
Officials say the injuries to the police officers were not life-threatening.
