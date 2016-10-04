British PM to protect soldiers from 'vexatious' legal claims
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2016
LONDON — Britain's prime minister has announced plans to protect British troops from dubious legal claims made during conflicts.
Theresa May said Tuesday the government is taking steps to end an "industry of vexatious claims" like those made against veterans of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who have been accused of abusing combatants and prisoners.
The government plans to take advantage of its right to suspend aspects of the European Convention on Human Rights during wartime. May said this would reduce costs to taxpayers since the Ministry of Defense has spent more than 100 million pounds dealing with Iraq-related inquiries since 2004.
She has in the past been critical of European human rights provisions.
May says U.K. forces will have to adhere to international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Duterte: Upcoming US-Philippines war games will be last
Texas police train to defuse encounters with veterans
Study: Can marijuana improve PTSD symptoms for veterans?
South Korea hatches plan to remove Kim from power in case of nuke threat
Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s military culture training helps vets feel at home in school
US bombers train over S. Korea in face of North's 'unacceptable threat'