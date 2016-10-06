At least 5 hurt in bomb attack near Istanbul police station

ISTANBUL — A bomb placed on a motorcycle has exploded near a police station in Istanbul on Thursday, wounding at least five people, a senior official said.

Vasip Sahin, the governor for Istanbul, said on his Twitter account that the explosion near the police station in Yenibosna district was caused by bomb mounted on a motorcycle. One of the injured people was in serious condition, he said.

The private Dogan news agency said several parked cars were damaged in the blast which also smashed windows of nearby buildings.

NTV television, citing unidentified security officials, said police was searching for one person who was spotted leaving the area on a motorbike.

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly bomb attacks in the past year carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State group militants.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has been waging a three-decade long insurgency, has been targeting police and military in its campaign for Kurdish autonomy in southeast Turkey.

