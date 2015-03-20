Amid fears of Trump, Europe tries to make its security less dependent on the US

BRUSSELS — European leaders are contemplating broad new efforts to pool their defense capabilities amid growing concerns that the continent needs to better protect itself from threats ranging from Russia to the Islamic State.

The leaders of the remaining 27 nations in the European Union gathered Friday in Slovakia to discuss their visions for a Europe without Britain, including a Franco-German proposal to create a centralized European military headquarters in Brussels, an idea long opposed by London. The discussions are part of a broader effort to make Europe more capable of providing for its own security, independently from the United States, after a tough push from both President Barack Obama and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Stronger coordination among European countries could bolster militaries that have relied on American firepower as a crutch, reducing duplication among countries in the name of creating a continentwide force to defend the bloc of 500 million citizens. Europe's defense capabilities have long lagged behind its economic heft. The head of the EU's executive branch said this week that the bloc could save up to $28 billion a year if nations better coordinate their defense spending.

The efforts could form a retort to both Democrats and Republicans, who have questioned Europe's reliance on the United States for defense. But critics say that resources could be better spent in partnership with NATO, the existing military alliance that includes the United States and most EU countries. A Europe that is more independent militarily would also be more capable of pursuing a foreign policy path more distinct from the United States, potentially widening cracks in Western unity, although few experts believe this is likely.

"Let everyone know that if the United States makes a choice to pull back, Europe must be able to defend itself," French President François Hollande said Friday as he entered the talks in Slovakia about Europe's future.

Although EU nations have mustered other joint military efforts in recent years, they have often been criticized for being slow to move during crises, reflecting the difficulty of mobilizing members of a 28-nation bloc on an ad hoc basis. Spending in most EU nations also falls below the levels desired by NATO: Only four NATO countries apart from the United States meet the bar, and the United States spends more than twice as much as all the other nations combined.

Amid fears that Europe could keep spinning apart after the British decision to leave, many leaders are focusing on improving security and strengthening borders as two potential areas of unity. The effort comes after the migration crisis swept millions of asylum seekers into Europe last year, fueling feelings from Paris to Prague that the borderless EU was a burden, not a boon.

"It is time to move forward to a European defense union," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said last week, comparing her vision to the unified travel zone inside Europe that eliminated passport controls among the continent's nations. "When we have threats that surround us, we all know that no country can manage it alone. But together, we Europeans are very strong if we improve our capabilities."

Von der Leyen and her French counterpart this week unveiled a proposal for increased cooperation that would create a permanent headquarters to run EU military operations. Those military efforts currently include an anti-people-smuggling operation in the Mediterranean and an anti-pirate operation off the coast of Somalia.

European nations would also team up to bolster capabilities in areas where they lag, such as air-to-air refueling capabilities. In the past, they have been forced to turn to the U.S. military for assistance. EU nations would also share aerial reconnaissance information and work to make combined European military battalions more ready to deploy into combat at short notice.

Other EU leaders have proposed jointly owned drones and other commonly held equipment that could supplement European deployments.

The discussions about bolstering defense cooperation are supported by an unusual coalition of leaders. Central European leaders who have been some of the most strident opponents of taking in migrants have embraced the idea of a full-fledged EU military force, warning that Britain's exit from the EU will significantly sap the continent's defense capabilities.

"We must give priority to security, so let's start setting up a joint European army," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last month as he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Central European leaders.

Britain, which has Europe's most powerful military, long blocked any discussion of a centralizing European military efforts, in part because the EU was so unpopular domestically. The dissolution of the Soviet Union also left many EU nations feeling that they faced no obvious military threat.

But Russia's annexation of Crimea renewed fears along Europe's eastern flank. And the migration crisis forced a recognition that Europe's borders were being defended by some of its weakest countries.

The efforts to pool European defense would touch one of the core aspects of national sovereignty: the military, years after many European countries agreed to share a single currency and rely on one another for border controls.

In those fields, many European citizens feel stung after the euro crisis highlighted sharp differences in how best to spur growth and the migration crisis ushered a stream of refugees into Europe amid disagreements about how and whether to house them. Most EU leaders have been careful to emphasize that they have no plans to create a unified EU army that could take away an individual nation's ability to choose when its soldiers went to war.

But they also warn that if the EU fails to ensure security for its citizens, it could rapidly fall apart. The Syrian conflict may once have seemed far away to European citizens, but not after last year's flood of migrants and a cascade of Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks.

"The borders between internal and external security have simply evaporated," said Jo Coelbart, a retired Belgian general who works on European defense policy at the Brussels-based Egmont Foundation.

That challenge has spurred the new defense proposals.

"Today many people, not only in the U.K., think that being part of the European Union stands in the way of stability and security," said European Council President Donald Tusk in a letter to European leaders ahead of Friday's summit in Bratislava, Slovakia. "We do not have too much time to spare."

In Slovakia, leaders are airing their visions for how to make the EU more attractive to their citizens after June's surprise vote in Britain. The British exit, or Brexit, will strip the European Union of a member for the first time since the bloc was founded in the wake of World War II.

The defense efforts could run into a range of difficulties. Some EU nations such as Austria and Finland are not members of NATO, and have starkly different approaches to defense matters from the U.S.-dominated alliance. Others say that Europe lags in military spending but does not need to create an entire new infrastructure when NATO provides a framework for cooperation. But the biggest barrier may be Germany's long-standing reluctance to engage in military deployments, rooted in its post-World War II culture of pacifism. That would be a powerful brake on any EU force being used.

Still, defense cooperation may be among the least-divisive projects for Europe's future, particularly with American commitments to European security the most in question since the end of World War II. Trump has said that he would not automatically come to the defense of other NATO alliance members but would first review how much those nations have done for their own defense. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, like Obama, has encouraged European nations to bolster defense spending, but has said she will hold firm to U.S. defense commitments. Proposals to rethink European defense long predate Trump's rise, but he has jolted Europe with his willingness to question longstanding U.S. doctrine.

"With Trump jumping up and down saying he'll tear up the NATO treaty if the Europeans don't shape up, there's a desire to show progress," said Nick Witney, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations who ran the European Defense Agency, an EU institution whose efforts face strict limits because of the European reluctance to hand over security powers to Brussels.

"There are plenty of things that could be done to get more bang for the euro by avoiding the endless national duplication," he said.