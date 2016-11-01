Albania nominates its first female army general
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 1, 2016
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's defense ministry has nominated a woman for promotion to the rank of general, which would be a first for the nation.
Defense Minister Mimi Kodheli's press office said Tuesday that she has proposed a female colonel to move up to join five male generals. The woman's name was not disclosed as the nomination has not been completed.
Kodheli, appointed in 2013 as the first woman to serve as Albania's defense minister, has proposed three women as colonels, increased the number of women in uniform to 14 percent of the about 8,500 military personnel, and appointed a woman as Albania's counselor at the Afghan defense ministry.
