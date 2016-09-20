8 new arrests in France truck attack that killed 86 in Nice

An unidentified relative of victims is to lay flowers during a ceremony for victims of terrorism in Paris, Monday Sept.19, 2016. French President Francois Hollande presides over a national ceremony to pay tribute to victims of terrorist attacks including that targeting Nice on Bastille Day. Michel Euler/AP

PARIS — French authorities have made eight new arrests in connection with the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead, the Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

The office said the suspects detained Monday were French and Tunisian and had links to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who plowed a 19-ton truck down Nice's Promenade des Anglais and into a crowd assembled for a July 14 fireworks display. All eight were arrested in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the southeastern corner of France that includes Nice.

At least five people already face preliminary terrorism charges in the attack, and are accused of helping Bouhlel obtain a pistol and providing other support. It was not immediately clear what role is suspected for the men arrested this week.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the July 14 attack. French authorities say Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, but they say no evidence has been found that IS orchestrated the attack.